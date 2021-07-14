UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina, IMF Hold 'productive' Debt Meetings

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Argentina, IMF hold 'productive' debt meetings

LONDON, 14 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) -:The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Argentina held "productive meetings" concerning the $45 billion the country owes to the financial institution, according to a statement.

The IMF said the meetings in Venice, Italy, from July 8 -12, were aimed at "deepening the technical work necessary to develop an IMF-supported program." "The teams discussed the evolution of the global environment and the COVID-19 pandemic and their implications for Argentina's macroeconomic framework. Discussions focused on policies to strengthen the recovery, economic stability, and job creation," it said.

"Progress was made in identifying policy options to develop the domestic capital market, mobilize domestic revenue, and strengthen Argentina's external resilience," said the fiancé institution. "The IMF team and the Argentine authorities will continue working together in the period ahead with a view to further deepening their understandings in these key areas.

Our goal is to support Argentina as it durably addresses its economic and balance of payment challenges." Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said the meetings "provided progress and understandings on key issues of the Government's economic program." Guzman was in Italy as part of the G20 finance meetings and said that "concrete advances were made in understandings regarding policies for the development of the domestic capital market, tax administration, and the development of foreign exchange generating sector."Both sides wanted to reach a deal this year but due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, an agreement is expected next March, following mid-term elections at the end of 2021 in Argentina.

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Job Venice Progress Argentina Italy March July Market From Government Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

7 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

32 minutes ago

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in t ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.