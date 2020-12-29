UrduPoint.com
Argentina Launches Covid-19 Vaccinations With Russia's Sputnik V

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Argentina launches Covid-19 vaccinations with Russia's Sputnik V

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina has launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign with the Sputnik V shots developed by Russia, the government said Tuesday.

It is the first country in the Americas to use the vaccine against the pandemic.

The vaccination drive began simultaneously around the country with frontline healthcare workers given priority.

