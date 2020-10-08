UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Looking To Postpone IMF Debt Repayments

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Argentina looking to postpone IMF debt repayments

Buenos Aires, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentina said on Wednesday it will ask the International Monetary Fund to postpone scheduled repayments on a $44 billion loan.

An IMF delegation is in Buenos Aires to discuss the loan repayment, and its managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday it had "no intention of putting pressure on Argentina." "The conversations have begun. If we want a country that will move towards a robust (economic) model, there is no room for the deadlines to which the previous government committed," Cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero said.

"The IMF money, the Fund's $44 billion, is no longer in the country.

" The first repayments are due in September 2021 on a loan organized by former leader Mauricio Macri.

It was originally due to be worth $57 billion before center-left President Alberto Fernandez pulled the plug on disbursements after he took office in December.

"We need growth to be able to pay," said Cafiero.

In August, Argentina managed to restructure a $66 billion foreign bond debt that was worth 54.8 cents on the Dollar.

The crisis-wracked South American country has been in recession since 2018, and its inflation is over 40 percent.

Poverty and unemployment have soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Dollar Buenos Aires Santiago Argentina Money August September December 2018 Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

1 hour ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

2 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

2 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

2 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.