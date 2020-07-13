UrduPoint.com
Argentina Passes 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:40 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Argentina has registered more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases, its Ministry of Health said Sunday, despite the Buenos Aires area -- the country's coronavirus hot spot -- being under extended shutdown.

The country now has recorded 1,845 deaths from the pandemic with 100,153 positive cases and almost 43,000 people recovered.

The shutdown in the Buenos Aires area, the most populated region of the country, is due to end on Friday.

Authorities are still debating what restrictions will remain in place, though the reopening of some shops and permits to run in parks are expected.

Crisis-wracked Argentina has been in recession since 2018 and has been further rocked by the coronavirus outbreak. The International Monetary Fund predicts its economy will shrink by almost 10 percent this year.

Latin America is struggling to quell the virus, with Brazil the second hardest-hit country in the world recording over 70,000 deaths.

