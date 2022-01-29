UrduPoint.com

Argentina President Announces New Debt Deal With IMF

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Argentina president announces new debt deal with IMF

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez unveiled what he called a "reasonable" new debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund on Friday, the day a $700-million repayment was due.

The South American country was due this year to pay back $19 billion of its $44-billion debt to the IMF.

With a long history of loan defaults, Argentina had insisted it wanted to honor its commitments this time but without sacrificing economic growth.

"Compared to previous ones Argentina signed, this deal does not include restrictions that would delay our development," said Fernandez.

Under the previous deal, Argentina would have had to repay $19 billion this year, $20 billion next year and another $4 billion in 2024.

As well as Friday's sum, another $370 million needed to be paid on Tuesday.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "encouraged by today's progress... on reaching an understanding on key policies ... to tackle current challenges such as inflation and secure more inclusive & sustainable growth for the Argentine people." The center-left government had repeatedly said the repayment schedule was unsustainable given their lack of reserves, and was pushing to restructure the timetable.

"We had an unpayable debt that left us without present or future, and now we have a reasonable deal that will allow us to grow (the economy) and fulfill our obligations throughout our growth," said Fernandez.

"This understanding plans to sustain the economic recovery that has already begun." The country remains mired in an economic crisis, though, with inflation at 50 percent and poverty over 40 percent.

- 'No adjustment' - Fernandez said the deal crucially would not force Argentina's government to reduce public spending and would allow it to increase investment in public works.

Under the new deal, Argentina has committed to progressively reducing its fiscal deficit from three percent in 2021 to just 0.9 percent in 2024, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said.

The gradual reduction -- to 2.5 percent in 2022 and 1.9 percent in 2023 -- would "not prevent the recovery" of the economy, said Guzman.

It would also allow for public spending to evolve "without an adjustment." The government has enforced strict exchange controls since coming to power in 2019.

The new deal provides for a $5-billion increase in Argentina's international reserves, which currently stand at about $38 billion.

The agreement must still be ratified by Congress, where the governing coalition -- despite being the single largest party -- is still in the minority.

"The negotiations were really difficult," said Guzman, who has led the government's efforts. "We worked very hard politically and technically." - 10 years for repayments - Fernandez's liberal predecessor Mauricio Macri originally agreed a $57-billion loan with the IMF in 2018, but when his successor took office a year later, Fernandez refused to accept the final $13-billion disbursement.

After successfully restructuring a $66-billion debt with private international creditors in 2020, Argentina began negotiations with the IMF to delay repayments.

The shadow of 2001 -- when Argentina was plunged into social unrest after defaulting on about $100 billion, in what was then the biggest debt default in history -- has loomed over the long negotiating process.

Guzman said the new agreement would not be ready for a few weeks as the two sides needed work on the "memorandums of understanding." But he said the repayments would start four years after the agreement is finalized and end six years after that.

From the beginning, Argentina's government insisted that the path to reducing its fiscal deficit was through economic growth rather than reducing public spending.

Macri had introduced deeply unpopular austerity measures to comply with the terms of the IMF bailout, but despite initial signs these were stabilizing the economy, he was unable to halt soaring inflation and poverty.

The country experienced three years of recession until registering a 10 percent increase in GDP in 2021, although the economy had shrunk by as much the previous year as it suffered the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Exchange Minority Progress Argentina Congress 2018 2019 2020 From Government Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

1 hour ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

1 hour ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

1 hour ago
 UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

2 hours ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>