Argentina records 98.8 pct inflation in January

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:Argentina recorded 98.8 percent year-on-year inflation in January, after starting the year with a monthly price increase of 6 percent, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported Tuesday.

The sectors with the highest price variations in January were recreation and culture (9 percent), communication (8 percent), housing, water, gas, electricity and other fuels (8 percent), food (6.8 percent), miscellaneous goods and services (6.8 percent), and restaurants and hotels (6.2 percent), according to INDEC data.

In addition, transportation (5.9 percent), home equipment and maintenance (5.4 percent), and health (4.9 percent) also reported strong monthly hikes.