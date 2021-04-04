Argentina registers 10,384 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Argentina registered 10,384 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 2,383,537, according to the country's ministry of health.

Early on Saturday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The president received vaccination earlier this year.

The ministry also reported 83 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,106.

A total of 2,130,640 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 196,791 cases remain active, it said.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until April 9.