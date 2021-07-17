UrduPoint.com
Argentina Reports 17,261 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Argentina registered 17,261 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the national count to 4,737,213, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry said 465 more deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 101,158.

The number of patients in intensive care units has reached 4,868, with a bed occupancy rate of 61.5 percent nationwide and 60.0 percent in Buenos Aires and its periphery.

So far, more than 26.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the country's vaccination drive was launched at the end of December 2020.

