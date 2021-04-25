Argentina reports 21,220 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Argentina on Saturday reported 21,220 COVID-19 infections and 298 more related deaths in a day, bringing the respective national tallies to 2,845,872 and 61,474, said the Health Ministry.

A total of 2,496,277 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 288,121 cases remain active, it said.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, Argentina has administered 8,701,508 doses of vaccine since Dec. 29, 2020.

The country is currently under social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until April 30.