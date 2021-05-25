UrduPoint.com
Argentina Reports 22,651 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Argentina reports 22,651 new COVID-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Argentina reported 22,651 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,562,135, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

The ministry said that 417 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 74,480.

The South American country is facing a new wave of infections that is putting a strain on the country's health system, leading to a government-enforced lockdown that began on Saturday and will run until May 30.

Educational, religious and sports activities have also been suspended, and only essential businesses are authorized to operate.

More than 11.2 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied nationwide since Dec. 29, when its inoculation campaign began.

