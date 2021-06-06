UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Reports 23,627 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Argentina reports 23,627 new COVID-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) --:Argentina reported 23,627 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,939,024, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 456 more deaths were logged, raising the national death toll to 80,867, the ministry said.

A total of 3,497,500 patients have recovered from the disease, while 360,657 cases remain active, it said.

The South American country has administered nearly 14 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 since its inoculation campaign began in December 2020, and more than 3 million people have been fully inoculated, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Argentina December 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

11 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

11 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Case Concerning ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City ..

2 minutes ago

PM, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.