Argentina Reports 35,399 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 27th May 2021

Argentina reports 35,399 new COVID-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) --:Argentina reported 35,399 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,622,135, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The ministry said that 532 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 75,588.

There are currently 365,259 active cases with 6,644 patients in intensive care units, said the ministry.

The South American country is facing a new wave of infections that is putting a strain on the country's health system, leading to a government-enforced lockdown that began on May 22 and will run until Sunday.

Educational, religious and sports activities have also been suspended, and only essential businesses are authorized to operate.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

