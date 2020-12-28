UrduPoint.com
Argentina Reports 5.030 New COVID-19 Cases

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina registered 5,030 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,583,297, the country's ministry of health said.

The ministry also reported 149 more deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 42,650.

According to the ministry, there are 132,721 active cases in the country and 3,313 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units.

On Dec. 23, Authorities approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 "on an emergency basis."The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until Jan. 31, 2021.

