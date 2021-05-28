UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Reports Record Daily Count Of 41,080 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Argentina reports record daily count of 41,080 COVID-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Argentina reported on Thursday a record daily count of 41,080 COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,663,215, said the health ministry.

The previous single-day record tally was registered on May 19, which stood at 39,652.

The ministry said 551 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 76,135.

The South American country is currently under a lockdown that began on May 22 and will run until May 30.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Roberto Salvarezza told a local radio that he expects 12 million people to be vaccinated by the end of June,.

To date, 11,633,233 vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.

Related Topics

Technology Argentina May June Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

47 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

1 hour ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.