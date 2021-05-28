Argentina reports record daily count of 41,080 COVID-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Argentina reported on Thursday a record daily count of 41,080 COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,663,215, said the health ministry.

The previous single-day record tally was registered on May 19, which stood at 39,652.

The ministry said 551 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 76,135.

The South American country is currently under a lockdown that began on May 22 and will run until May 30.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Roberto Salvarezza told a local radio that he expects 12 million people to be vaccinated by the end of June,.

To date, 11,633,233 vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.