Argentina restricts nighttime activities over virus

Buenos Aires, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Argentina on Friday announced it was tightening restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus but that individual provinces would be responsible for the specific measures they take.

The central government wants to restrict nighttime activities and curb the free movement of people from Friday.

But the provinces of Cordoba and Mendoza and the city of Buenos Aires rejected putting limits of freedom of movement.

It means varying degrees of restriction such as the closure of eateries, reduction in public transport and restrictions on movement will be applied throughout the country.

"The world and Argentina are in a key moment where immunization has begun but we still need to take care. The pandemic has not been beaten," said Interior Minister Santiago Cafiero.

New coronavirus cases have been rising with 1.6 million people out of a population of 44 million having been infected alongside 44,000 deaths.

In Buenos Aires province, home to 40 percent of Argentina's population, daily new cases have risen from just under 2,000 on December 27 to more than 5,300 on Thursday.

In that same period, new cases more than doubled in the capital city of the same name.

The health ministry says intensive care bed occupation is at 54.7 percent nationally but 59.6 percent in the greater Buenos Aires area.

Argentina began immunizing its people on December 29 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine while it has approved the shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford.