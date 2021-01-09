UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Restricts Nighttime Activities Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Argentina restricts nighttime activities over virus

Buenos Aires, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Argentina on Friday announced it was tightening restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus but that individual provinces would be responsible for the specific measures they take.

The central government wants to restrict nighttime activities and curb the free movement of people from Friday.

But the provinces of Cordoba and Mendoza and the city of Buenos Aires rejected putting limits of freedom of movement.

It means varying degrees of restriction such as the closure of eateries, reduction in public transport and restrictions on movement will be applied throughout the country.

"The world and Argentina are in a key moment where immunization has begun but we still need to take care. The pandemic has not been beaten," said Interior Minister Santiago Cafiero.

New coronavirus cases have been rising with 1.6 million people out of a population of 44 million having been infected alongside 44,000 deaths.

In Buenos Aires province, home to 40 percent of Argentina's population, daily new cases have risen from just under 2,000 on December 27 to more than 5,300 on Thursday.

In that same period, new cases more than doubled in the capital city of the same name.

The health ministry says intensive care bed occupation is at 54.7 percent nationally but 59.6 percent in the greater Buenos Aires area.

Argentina began immunizing its people on December 29 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine while it has approved the shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford.

Related Topics

World Russia Interior Minister Mendoza Buenos Aires Santiago Cordoba Same Argentina December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

25 minutes ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

25 minutes ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

25 minutes ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

27 minutes ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

27 minutes ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.