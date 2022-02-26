UrduPoint.com

Argentina Says Improved COVID-19 Situation Strengthens Economy, Health System

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:Improved epidemiological situation against COVID-19 is allowing Argentina to consolidate its economic recovery and strengthen other health areas, said Health Minister Carla Vizzotti on Friday.

The official said that during the pandemic, the South American country made progress "like never before in the integration of the health system," according to a statement from the ministry released Friday.

"We worked with all sectors to confront the pandemic: jurisdictions, the social security system, the private system and the university system," Vizzotti said.

The minister explained that during preventive and mandatory social isolation, the government supported the private sector and the most vulnerable people with a significant budget.

