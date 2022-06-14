UrduPoint.com

Argentina Seizes Passports Of Grounded Plane's Iranian Crew

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane's Iranian crew

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Five Iranian crew of a cargo plane grounded in Argentina since last week have had their passports temporarily seized pending a probe into possible links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, officials said Monday.

A judge on Monday ordered their travel documents held for an additional 72 hours after Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said information had been received from "foreign organizations" that some among the crew may be linked to companies with ties to the Guards.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, is on a US blacklist of foreign "terrorist organizations." A routine check found "things that were not logical," Fernandez told Perfil radio on Monday.

"They had declared a crew that was smaller than the one that traveled," he said, adding the matter was "still under investigation." He said the five Iranians were in a hotel.

Officials originally said their passports had been taken but would be returned if they left the country on a scheduled flight while investigations continued into the plane's origins.

The Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane reportedly carrying car parts first landed in Cordoba, Argentina on Monday last week, then tried to travel to neighboring Uruguay, but was denied entry and returned to Ezeiza outside Buenos Aires.

The crew also included 14 Venezuelans, who were free to go.

- 'Propaganda' - Iran said Monday Argentina's move was part of a "propaganda" campaign against Tehran amid tensions with Western countries over negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

The grounding of the Emtrasur plane came days before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Tehran on Saturday for the allies, both subject to US sanctions, to sign a 20-year cooperation pact.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters the grounding of the plane was part of efforts seeking to "cause a feeling of insecurity." The plane was sold by Iran's Mahan Air to a Venezuelan company last year, he said.

Mahan Air is accused by the United States of links with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

"These recent weeks are filled with propaganda, are full of psychological operations, these wars of words that want to infiltrate the minds and composure of the people... this news is one of those," said Khatibzadeh.

Monday's court ruling to hold the crew's passports came after a successful bid by the DAIA organization that represents Argentina's Jewish community to be listed as a plaintiff in the investigation.

Interpol has arrest warrants out for former Iranian leaders suspected of involvement in an attack on a Jewish center in Buenos Aires in 1994 that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

It remains the deadliest terror attack in the country with South America's largest Jewish population.

The grounding of the plane came as a resolution was adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of Governors to censure Iran.

Talks in Vienna, under way since April last year, aim to return the US to a nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that it left in 2018.

The deal had given Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.

Iran said Monday that all measures it has taken to roll back on its commitments under the deal are "reversible".

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Resolution Army Exchange Iran Nuclear Hotel Company Car Buenos Aires Vienna Tehran Cordoba Argentina United States Uruguay April May 2015 2018 Jew All From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

57 minutes ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

57 minutes ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

57 minutes ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

1 hour ago
 Trump was told fraud claims behind Capitol riot we ..

Trump was told fraud claims behind Capitol riot were false: aides

1 hour ago
 Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard ..

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.