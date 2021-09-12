UrduPoint.com

Argentina Set To Vote In Primaries On Sunday

12th September 2021

Argentina set to vote in primaries on Sunday

LONDON, 12 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) -:Argentina is holding primaries on Sunday, ahead of the mid-term elections in November.

The primaries were created in 2009 and the first stage of elections for deputies and senators, cementing candidates for parliamentary positions at the provincial and national levels.

Applicants are "pre-candidates" but in general elections, they are considered candidates. Each party must gain at least 1.5% of total votes to move on.

The results will likely help shape Argentina's political future in terms of establishing the political power balance in both houses of Congress, and will dictate the government's potential ability to pass legislation.

Voting is obligatory for those older than 18, but optional for those between the ages of 16 and 18, and anyone older than 70.

Around half of the seats in the lower house chamber of deputies, 127 of 257, are up for grabs, alongside one-third of the Senate's 24 of 72 seats.

The vote comes as Argentina experiences high inflation, and is in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the impact of the virus, some voters will cast ballots at centers outside of their districts.

