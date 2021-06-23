UrduPoint.com
Argentina Strikes Deal With Creditor Countries To Avoid Default In July

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Argentina said Tuesday it had reached an agreement with the Paris Club of creditor countries, avoiding a default on repayment in July and unlocking relief of some $2 billion.

"We have reached an understanding with the Paris Club" to avoid defaulting on July 31, when a grace period was to expire for the repayment of a tranche of debt of about $2.4 billion, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told reporters.

