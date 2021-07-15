UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:31 PM

Argentina surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Argentina on Wednesday became the fifth Latin American country to record more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to data from the health ministry.

The South American country registered 614 new deaths over the last 24 hours taking its total to 100,250 among a population of 45 million.

It has now had more than 4.7 million cases although the rate of new infections has been slowing due to progress made in Argentina's vaccination program over the last few weeks.

More than 5,000 people are in intensive care with Covid symptoms, meaning just over 62 percent of adult ICU beds are occupied.

During Argentina's virus peak in April more than 80 percent of ICU beds were in use.

More than 20.6 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, of which 5.1 million are completely immunized, according to authorities.

It means that more than 60 percent of the adult population and 45 percent of the total have had at least one dose.

Related Topics

Progress Argentina April From Million

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

26 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

37 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

53 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

57 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.