UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Surpasses 5,000 Coronavirus Dead

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Argentina surpasses 5,000 coronavirus dead

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Argentina surpassed 5,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after registering a record 325 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The South American country of 44 million has also recorded more than 260,000 infections.

More than 90 percent of those have been in the greater Buenos Aires area, where intensive care units (ITC) are running at more than 68 percent occupancy.

Other focal points are in Jujuy in the north and Tierra del Fuego in the far south.

ITC beds throughout the country are running at 58 percent occupancy.

"No-one is in a position to handle an increase in cases," warned Nicolas Kreplak, the deputy health minister for Buenos Aires province.

"We need to reduce the number of cases and we have to take measures for this. There's been no other measure to reduce cases than a strict lockdown," Kreplak told El Destape Radio station.

President Alberto Fernandez began slowing the gradual reopening of the Buenos Aires metropolitan area in late July as cases started increasing again.

However, he has stopped short of reimposing quarantine rules as Argentina's economy has suffered badly from the pandemic.

"I understand that people are bored of being locked up but I'm relying on each one's sense of reflection," Fernandez said on Tuesday, when admitting Argentina was going through its toughest period during the pandemic.

"The longer we spend isolated and away from each other, our risk is minimized."

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Argentina July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

33 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

33 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

34 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

49 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.