Argentina survive scare to edge past Romania

Paris, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Argentina warmed up for their two Tests in Wales with a hard-earned 24-17 win over Romania in Bucharest.

The Pumas scored four tries to one and led 19-7 at halftime but struggled to finish off the home side who came back into the game thanks to the boot of fullback Ionel Melinte who put over four penalties.

Argentina went over three times in the first half through Rodrigo Bruni, Santiago Cordero and a penalty try just before halftime.

Hooker Eugen Capatana scored the only try for Romania in the first half but the home side fought back with the boot of Melinte bringing them level.

Argentina's blushes were spared, however, by debutant flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez who scored the fourth try after coming on as a second half substitute.

The Pumas now head to Cardiff where they will face Wales in two Tests on July 10 and 17.