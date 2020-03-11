UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Suspends All Sport Events Until End Of March

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Argentina suspends all sport events until end of March

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Argentina has suspended all sports events until the end of March as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the sport secretariat said on Wednesday.

The country's football team was due to host Ecuador at the end of March in its opening qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The suspension covers "tournaments, competitions preparatory tours and/or sporting events to be held in the Argentine Republic," a ministry statement said.

Argentina is one of a number of Latin American countries to have ordered the isolation of travelers from Italy and Spain amongst other countries.

A number of top Argentina stars play their club football in those two countries, such as Barcelona's Lionel Messi and forwards Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Chile, Colombia and Peru, who are also due to host World Cup qualifiers later this month, have likewise announced isolation measures for people arriving from Italy, Spain and France.

Separately, organisers of the Argentine Moto GP due to take place in April announced it had been postponed until November.

Argentina has recorded 19 cases of the new coronavirus and is one of only two countries in Latin American to have had a patient die of the virus.

Latin America has been far less affected by the virus than other parts of the world but its recorded cases are now over 140 and rising rapidly.

Related Topics

Football World Sports France Qatar Tours Barcelona Argentina Spain Italy Ecuador Peru Colombia March April November All From Top Juventus Inter Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

16 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

16 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

29 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

29 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.