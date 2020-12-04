Argentina team to meet IMF in Washington in 'coming days'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Officials from Argentina will meet with IMF staff soon to continue talks on a new aid program, a fund spokesman said Thursday.

An IMF team opened talks with Buenos Aires last month, and officials made "good progress in defining the initial elements" of a loan program, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

Discussions are "very fluid and constructive," and a team from the Economy Ministry "is indeed coming to Washington... for meetings in the coming days," Rice said, but there is no timeline for a final agreement.

Even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the South American nation was facing a severe economic crisis despite massive aid in recent years from the Washington-based crisis lender.

The coronavirus crisis exacerbated already high unemployment and poverty rates, and the government of President Alberto Fernandez is aiming to renegotiate repayments on a $44 billion loan received from the IMF in 2018.

The South American country has been in recession since that year, and the IMF projects GDP will contract nearly 12 percent in 2020 while poverty has already soared to over 40 percent.