UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina To Buy 25 Mln Doses Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Argentina to buy 25 mln doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Argentina could obtain 25 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" between December 2020 and January 2021, President Alberto Fernandez told Russian media.

"They would be in a position to give us 10 million of each of the two doses (required). We can have them here in December, and in the first days of January we could have, they tell me, 15 million more doses," Fernandez said in an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik.

"By December we could begin vaccination," a development he described as "very important, because it would allow us to vaccinate vulnerable sectors in Argentina.

" Local media said the agreement with Russia was finalized after Argentine authorities visited Moscow.

The Sputnik V vaccine is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Argentina registered its first case of COVID-19 on March 3, and has reported 1,173,533 cases with 31,140 deaths as of Sunday night.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Argentina January March December Sunday 2020 Media Agreement Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

1 minute ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

37 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

46 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.