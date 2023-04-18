Argentina to host 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:Argentina will host the 2023 Under-20 World Cup, taking the place of Indonesia, which was removed by FIFA, the world football governing body announced on Monday.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council confirmed the decision after the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) submitted a subsequent bid and a FIFA delegation inspected the South American country last week.

The FIFA U20 World Cup will kick off on May 20-June 11, and it will be the first time Argentina has hosted the tournament since 2001.