Argentina To Meet Colombia In Copa America Semis

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Argentina to meet Colombia in Copa America semis

ANKARA , 5 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) -:Lionel Messi-led Argentina qualified for the 2021 Copa America semifinals after a 3-0 win against Ecuador in the last eight on Monday.

Messi made two assists and scored a freekick to lift Argentina to the semis, where they will play against Colombia on Tuesday.

Argentina took the lead in minute 40 as Rodrigo De Paul scored the opener. Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead for the Argentine national team against Ecuador in the 84th minute. Messi served two assists for both players.

Barcelona veteran Messi, who is a free agent now, scored from freekick in the stoppage time of the second half to name the result 3-0 for Argentina.

Meanwhile, Colombia eliminated Uruguay in the quarterfinal stage.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina saved two penalties in a shootout as Colombia won 4-2 on penalties to advance to the semifinals.

Copa America's semifinal ties are as follows:Host nation Brazil will face Peru on Monday and Argentina will play against Colombia on Tuesday.

