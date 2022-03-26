UrduPoint.com

Argentina To Receive Immediate $9.7 Bn Under $44 Bn Debt Deal: IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Argentina to receive immediate $9.7 bn under $44 bn debt deal: IMF

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The IMF executive board on Friday approved a $44 billion loan for Argentina to help the inflation-wracked country's economy, with $9.7 billion of the funding available immediately.

The Washington-based crisis lender said the financing "aims to provide Argentina with balance of payments and budget support" and also "strengthen debt sustainability, tackle high inflation, boost reserves, address the country's social and infrastructure gaps and promote inclusive growth." These arrangements are a "step forward" for the "macroeconomic stabilization" and the "economic recovery" of the country, said Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman.

The deal "allows the country to continue creating conditions to be able to continue the strong economic recovery it is experiencing," Guzman told AFP in Paris.

Argentina's Senate last month had greenlit a deal with the International Monetary Fund to restructure $45 billion in debt, the legacy of a record loan contracted in 2018 under former president Mauricio Macri.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted the country struggles with both rapid price increases and low incomes.

"Against this backdrop, the authorities' economic program sets pragmatic and realistic objectives, along with credible policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability and begin to address Argentina's deep-seated challenges," she said in a statement.

However, she noted that "risks to the program are exceptionally high, and spillovers from the war in Ukraine are already materializing." In 2018, under the government of center-right Macri, the IMF approved its biggest-ever loan of $57 billion to Argentina. The country received $44 billion of that amount.

Macri's successor, Alberto Fernandez, refused to accept the rest and sought to renegotiate repayment terms.

Payments of $19 billion and $20 billion were due this year -- a timeline the government considered impossible.

Argentina is just emerging from three years of economic recession and battling a high poverty rate and rising inflation, which hit 50.9 percent last year.

The program is for 30 months and the financing comes under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility, according to the lender's statement.

Under the new deal -- the 13th that Buenos Aires has signed with the IMF since the return of democracy in 1983 -- repayments will be made from 2026 to 2034 after a grace period.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Senate Ukraine Democracy Budget Buenos Aires Paris Price Argentina 2018 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th March 2022

1 minute ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

9 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

9 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

9 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

9 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>