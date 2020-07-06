UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina To Renew Offer To Creditors, Extends Negotiation: President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Argentina to renew offer to creditors, extends negotiation: president

Buenos Aires, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Argentina will make creditors an improved offer and extend negotiations on restructuring $66 billion in debt through the end of August, President Alberto Fernandez said Sunday.

"The new offer will be made known today. It will be open until the end of August. It is an enormous effort we are making," Fernandez told radio Milenium.

Related Topics

Argentina August Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

1 hour ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

2 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.