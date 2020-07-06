Argentina to renew offer to creditors, extends negotiation: president

Buenos Aires, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Argentina will make creditors an improved offer and extend negotiations on restructuring $66 billion in debt through the end of August, President Alberto Fernandez said Sunday.

"The new offer will be made known today. It will be open until the end of August. It is an enormous effort we are making," Fernandez told radio Milenium.