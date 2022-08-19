UrduPoint.com

Argentina Unveils National Plan For Science, Technology, Innovation

Published August 19, 2022

Argentina unveils national plan for science, technology, innovation

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday unveiled the country's National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030, an initiative that will target poverty eradication and food sovereignty.

Argentina has "everything" it needs to reach the "scientific and technological development we want," said Fernandez during a ceremony at the Bicentennial Museum of the Casa Rosada, according to a press release from the presidency.

"As a country we have the resources that the world demands, such as renewable and clean energies, and food. We have the great possibility of being suppliers to the world," Fernandez said.

According to Fernandez, Argentina has the second-largest shale gas reserve and the second-largest lithium reserve in the world.

"Between Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, we have 60 percent of the world's lithium," he said.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Daniel Filmus said the plan "will define the future of Argentine science and technology for the next few years.""We held over 50 meetings to discuss the project, which has undergone many modifications, since there were substantive contributions," he noted.

According to the presidency, the plan was the result of a collaborative process at the national level, with the participation of all provinces, as well as relevant institutions from the country's scientific and technological sector, and trade union, business and civil society associations.

