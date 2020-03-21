Argentina will need 'substantial debt relief': IMF chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Argentina's government will need "substantial debt relief" from private creditors as the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact exacerbates the country's financial situation, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

The nation already had been dealing with an economic crisis and Georgieva said "Tackling these issues has become even more pressing in light of the coronavirus pandemic and its significant health and economic impact."IMF staff "analysis shows that considering this debt-carrying capacity, and the existing debt burden, a substantial debt relief from Argentina's private creditors will be needed to restore debt sustainability with high probability."