Argentina's Cheika Makes Four Changes For Wallabies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM

San Juan, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Argentina's Australian coach Michael Cheika made four changes to his side on Thursday for the weekend clash against Australia in San Juan.

Gonzalo Bertranou earns a recall at scrum-half in place of Tomas Cubelli, who drops to the bench, while Matias Moroni starts at outside center and Juan Imhoff on the left wing, with Emiliano Boffelli switching to the opposite flank.

There is one change in the pack as Thomas Gallo gets the nod at loosehead with Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro dropping to the replacements' bench.

If veteran hooker Agustin Creevy comes off the bench, will equal the record number of Puma caps held by injured fly-half Nicolas Sanchez.

"We want to have competition in training so we try to give everyone a chance during the week based on the strategy we're going to play on Saturday, who's ready for the game," Cheika said about the changes.

"For example, a guy like Bertranou has been very sharp in training ... we've got good half backs, we're starting to build some good depth there .. and strong competition so he wins his place and now has an opportunity in the game." The Pumas sit bottom of the Rugby Championship following last week's 41-26 defeat in Mendoza to Australia.

Team (15-1): Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Juan Imhoff; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas GalloReplacements:Agustin Creevy, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Joel Sclavi, Facundo Isa, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Cubelli, Tomas Albornoz, Lucio Cinti

