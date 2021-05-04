UrduPoint.com
Argentina's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 65,000

Tue 04th May 2021

BUENOS AIRES, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- Argentina on Monday reported 540 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the pandemic death toll to 64,792.

Meanwhile, tests detected 15,920 more cases of infection, bringing the country's total caseload to 3,021,179.

The province of Buenos Aires continues to be the hardest-hit region, with a total of 1,319,543 infections, or 43.67 percent of all cases registered in Argentina.

The South American country has administered a total of 8,139,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the country began its vaccination campaign in late December.

