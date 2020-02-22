UrduPoint.com
Argentina's Economy Shrank 2.1% In 2019: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Argentina's economy shrank 2.1% in 2019: official

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Recession-hit Argentina's economy shrank by 2.1 percent in 2019, the state statistics institute said Friday.

The institute said the economy contracted by 0.3 percent in December compared to the same period in 2018.

Argentina has been in recession since mid-2018 as poverty and unemployment are on the rise and inflation surpassed 50 percent over the last year.

