UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Ex-president Again Called To Testify In Espionage Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Argentina's ex-president again called to testify in espionage case

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Argentina's ex-president Mauricio Macri was again subpoenaed Friday as part of a probe ito a wiretapping scandal, after the current president lifted an obstacle to him testifying.

The investigation is looking into allegations that his government spied on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine in 2017.

Macri appeared in court briefly Thursday to argue he could not testify because he would have to reveal confidential information.

But hours later President Alberto Fernandez signed a decree that lifted those secrecy provisions, allowing his testimony, officials said.

And Friday, Macri once again was summoned to testify again in the case, this time on November 3.

The sub ARA San Juan disappeared in November 2017.

When it was found just over a year later, it was at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in the South Atlantic some 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina.

It had been crushed from an implosion apparently caused by a technical fault. Authorities decided against attempting to refloat it.

Family members of the 44 crew members told investigators they were followed and wiretapped, filmed and intimidated into abandoning any claims related to the incident.

Macri, 62, is accused of ordering the espionage. The judge overseeing the probe has to decide whether to indict him.

If convicted Macri risks between three and 10 years in jail for allegedly violating Argentina's intelligence laws. He led the country from 2015 to 2019.

Related Topics

Scandal Jail Died San Juan Argentina November 2017 2015 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2021

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

2 hours ago
 US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

9 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.