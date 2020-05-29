UrduPoint.com
Argentina's Ex-president Macri Probed Over 'spying'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Argentina's ex-president Macri probed over 'spying'

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Prosecutors in Argentina have opened an investigation into allegations that former president Mauricio Macri spied on political opponents during his five years in office, judicial sources reported Friday.

The complaint was lodged by Cristina Caamano, who was recently appointed by Macri's leftist successor President Alberto Fernandez to carry out an audit of the Federal Intelligence Agency.

In her deposition, Caamano asked state prosecutors to investigate Macri and said "emails from almost 100 people were spied on without any court order," according to the sources.

Among those allegedly affected is popular Argentine television personality Marcelo Tinelli, who accused Macri of using "a state apparatus to persecute".

"They listened to your phone calls, read your emails, put the squeeze on you with AFIP," Tinelli wrote on Twitter, referring to Argentina's tax collection service Federal prosecutor Jorge Di Lello has taken charge of the case, and is also investigating Macri's former intelligence chief Gustavo Arrivas and former secret service agents in the case.

The complaint was filed digitally in Buenos Aires on Tuesday because of an ongoing lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Caamano provided computer equipment seized by the intelligence agency as evidence of the allegations.

Among those allegedly spied upon are ambassadors, television journalists, union leaders, businessmen, lawmakers, state governors and even officials close to Macri.

