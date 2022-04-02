UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Scaloni Has 'no Complaints' Over World Cup Draw

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Argentina's Scaloni has 'no complaints' over World Cup draw

Doha, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted on Friday that his team's World Cup draw could have been a lot worse after being paired with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

The Albiceleste were the top seeds in Group C when the draw was made in Doha.

The two-time winners will begin their campaign on November 22 against the Saudis.

"We cannot complain but we cannot be pleased either," Scaloni told Argentine tv channel TyC Sports.

"We think we can have a good group phase but we have full respect for all of them." Their toughest opponents could be Mexico, whom Argentina defeated in the last 16 of both the 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

"Historically they are opponents that have been difficult for us," said Scaloni, who represented Argentina as a player in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, in which is only appearance was against Mexico.

"They played a great match against us and we won in extra-time. It was a very difficult match. Mexico have a history at the World Cup.

" Poland are "a good national team with good players, well-known ones".

As for Saudi Arabia "they had a great qualification campaign and maybe they're not the strongest in the group but they will be the home team because it's the biggest stadium with 80,000 people and it will probably be full of Arabs," said Scaloni.

In fact, Arab neighbours Qatar and Saudi Arabia have had a fraught recent relationship.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia led a coalition of mostly Arab countries that severed diplomatic relations with Qatar over alleged support for terrorism.

The diplomatic crisis lasted until January 2021, although not before the Saudi coalition had written to FIFA asking the world governing body to strip Qatar of its hosting rights.

Qatari sports broadcaster beIN Sports, which owns the exclusive rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the middle East, also threatened to scupper a bid by the Saudi Public Investment Fund to take over Newcastle United last year over accusations of media piracy.

Related Topics

World Sports Threatened Saudi FIFA Qatar Germany Newcastle Doha Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia Mexico Middle East January June November 2017 Media TV All Top Premier League Coach Arab

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

15 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

22 minutes ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

22 minutes ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.