Argentina's Unemployment Falls In 3rd Quarter

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Year-on-year unemployment in Argentina fell by 3.5 percentage points in the third quarter of 2021 to 8.2 percent, the Indec national statistics institute said on Tuesday.

Third quarter unemployment in 2020 was 11.7 percent.

It was also down by 1.

4 percentage points on the second quarter of this year, when it stood at 9.6 percent, said Indec.

"The unemployment rate is lower than before the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and is also below the averages for 2019 (9.8 percent), 2018 (9.2) and 2017 (8.4)," it said.

Argentina's economy will grow by 10 percent this year, according to the government.

