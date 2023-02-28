Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has signed a new contract until the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine football federation announced on Monday.

Scaloni, who took over the role in 2018 and guided Lionel Messi's team to glory in Qatar in December, agreed to the new deal while attending the FIFA Best awards in Paris.

Argentine football chief "Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to finalise the extension of his contract until 2026," a statement from the federation read under the headline "Continuity assured".

Scaloni, 44, led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 - the Albiceleste's first international trophy since 1993.

He then masterminded the South Americans' third World Cup title with a penalty shoot-out victory over France in the final in Doha.