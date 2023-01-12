UrduPoint.com

Argentine Copetti Joins MLS's Charlotte

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Forward Enzo Copetti has joined Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC after completing a move from Argentina's Racing Club on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joins Charlotte on a top tier "Designated Player" contract ahead of the club's second season in the North American league.

Copetti scored 31 goals in 96 appearances for Racing Club across all competitions since he joined in 2021 and helped his side finish runners-up in the Argentine league last season.

"He's a clinical goal scorer for one of the biggest clubs in Argentina and we are confident his physical profile and skillset will translate well to Major League Soccer," said Charlotte's Sporting Director Zoran Krneta.

"Securing a top striker entering the prime of his career is a big achievement for the club. We are always looking to improve, and with Enzo added to the mix, we continue to build a formidable attack," he added.

Copetti is the latest new face to join the North Carolina team following the arrival of experienced English midfielder Ashley Westwood from Burnley this week.

The striker is part of a wave of players moving to MLS from South America with over 40 Argentine player featuring in the league last season.

Charlotte finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in their debut season.

