Argentine Economy Minister Resigns: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Argentine economy minister resigns: statement

Buenos Aires, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Argentina's economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation in a statement shared on Twitter Saturday.

Addressing President Alberto Fernandez, Guzman called on the leader to mend internal divisions so that "the next minister does not suffer" the same difficulties he did.

As economy minister, Guzman, 39, was tasked with renegotiating a $44 billion debt with the IMF that Argentina insisted it could not afford to repay.

Despite internal resistance from former president and current Vice President Cristina Kirchner, he managed to agree a deal and save Argentina from defaulting.

Guzman said whoever replaces him will need "centralized management of the necessary macroeconomic political instruments to consolidate the progress made and face the challenges ahead." Argentina has been in economic crisis for years with inflation of more than 60 percent in the last 12 months.

The country was already struggling badly with rising poverty and a depreciating Currency before the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated matters.

Although he did not reveal what his next post would be, Guzman said he would "continue working and striving for a fairer, freer and sovereign homeland."Fernandez has yet to comment on the resignation of one of his closest allies.

