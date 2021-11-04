UrduPoint.com

Argentine Ex-president Denies Spying Claims In Sub Sinking

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Argentine ex-president denies spying claims in sub sinking

Dolores, Argentina, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Argentina's ex-president Mauricio Macri on Wednesday denied having ordered surveillance on the families of 44 sailors who died when a navy submarine sank in 2017.

The 62-year-old former head of state made a brief court appearance in Dolores, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Buenos Aires, and submitted a written statement in which he proclaimed his innocence.

"I did not spy on anyone, I never ordered (anyone) in my government to spy on anyone. I never saw any report on the crew of the San Juan (submarine) or any other ship," it said.

The ARA San Juan sub disappeared in November 2017. When it was found just over a year later, it was at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in a desolate area of the South Atlantic, some 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina.

It had been crushed from an implosion apparently caused by a technical fault. Authorities decided against attempting to refloat it.

Family members of the 44 crew told investigators they were followed and wiretapped, filmed and intimidated into abandoning any claims related to the incident.

Macri is accused of ordering the espionage. He risks between three and 10 years in jail for allegedly violating Argentina's intelligence laws.

At a court hearing last week, Macri asked for the case to be thrown out as the court did not have the authority to lift secrecy provisions on state intelligence to allow him to testify.

He claims he is the victim of political persecution during campaigning for November 14 elections for half the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate.

Macri led the country from 2015 to 2019 and is now the leader of Argentina's right-wing opposition.

The court will decide within 10 days whether Macri should be charged or not.

A judge had earlier ordered the prosecution of secret service heads Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, who reported to Macri at the time.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Jail Died Dolores San Juan Buenos Aires Argentina Chamber November 2017 2015 2019 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

12 minutes ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

12 minutes ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

1 hour ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

24 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Eur ..

Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Europe, Which Lead to Degradation ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.