Argentine F1 driver and poltician Reutemann hospitalised

Buenos Aires, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Former Formula One driver and serving Argentine senator Carlos Reutemann has been hospitalised in Rosario, northwest of Buenos Aires, with an intestinal haemorrhage, medical sources said.

The 79-year-old was transferred on Saturday from the clinic where he had been since Wednesday after his condition deteriorated, said Sebastian del Pazo, the head of the clinic.

Reutemann was the most successful Argentine driver after Juan Manuel Fangio. He raced for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams, collecting 12 victories and 45 podium finishes.

In 1981, driving a Williams, he finished second in the world championship, one point behind Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He finished third in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

He served two terms as governor of the province of Santa Fe, an agricultural region in the Argentine pampas, and was elected to the national Senate in 2003 and is serving his fourth term.

He is also an important agricultural producer in the Santa Fe region, which is at the heart of Argentina's food industry.