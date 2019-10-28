UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Frontrunner Calls For Unity After Presidential Poll Amid Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Argentine frontrunner calls for unity after presidential poll amid crisis

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Argentina's leftist presidential frontrunner Alberto Fernandez vowed Sunday to end sharp divisions between his Peronist movement and supporters of the business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri, as the country seeks to emerge from a crippling economic crisis.

Exit polls put the 60-year-old lawyer, whose running mate is ex-president Cristina Kirchner, in the lead shortly after polling closed at 6:00 pm.

The interior ministry said turnout in Sunday's general election was over 80 percent after a campaign dominated by the crippling economic crisis affecting Latin America's second-biggest economy.

"The days of 'Us' and 'Them' are over," the mustachioed leftist leader said after voting in the swanky Puerto Madera neighborhood of Buenos Aires. "We are in an enormous crisis. Everyone has to take responsibility for what's ahead." Earlier, a relaxed Fernandez patiently waited in line to cast his ballot behind other voters, some of whom turned to embrace him.

Macri, who brought a bag of local "media-luna" pastries to staff at his polling station in the Palermo district, called on voters for a massive turnout, which analysts see as his main hope of closing the gap on Fernandez and forcing a second round.

- 'Visions of the Future' - Competing "visions of the future are at stake," the president said, admitting that he was "anxiously waiting" for 9:00 pm (midnight GMT) to roll around, when the first results are expected.

The election comes amid high tensions in the region, with massive protests in neighboring Chile and Bolivia, as well as recent unrest over inequality in Ecuador.

Voter Maria Marta Rosauer, 54, said she would give Macri "another vote of confidence." "I voted with the conviction and the certainty that he did things well and that he could have done better, but he needed time," she said.

"Nobody can put a country on its feet in four years, after how he found it. We opened our doors to the world after many years of being almost forgotten," she said, referring to the years when Argentina was a market pariah following a 2001 default.

There are "two models of government at stake here. Alberto and Cristina represent greater equity," said another voter, Liliana, a 64-year-old architect in the capital. "I'm excited to see the end of a country that only benefits a small group."

Related Topics

Election World Interior Ministry Vote Buenos Aires Palermo Lead Argentina Ecuador Bolivia Chile Sunday Market From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

7 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

8 hours ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.