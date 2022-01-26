UrduPoint.com

Argentine GDP Grew 10.3% In First 11 Months Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Argentina's economy grew 10.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2021 from the same period a year earlier, the Indec statistics institute said Tuesday.

For the month of November, GDP grew 9.3 percent year-on-year and 1.7 percent from October, it said.

The data suggests Argentina is exiting the recession it fell into in 2018, worsened in 2020 -- when GDP dropped 9.9 percent -- by the coronavirus epidemic.

Economic growth is a key target for the center-left government in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing a $44 billion loan.

Analysts expect the economy would have grown by 10 percent for 2021 as a whole. For 2022, the IMF has projected growth of 3.0 percent.

