Argentine Government Struggling To Reduce Poverty And Debt

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Argentine government struggling to reduce poverty and debt

Tigre, Argentina, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :With Argentina suffocated by debt, the government has turned to food stamps, price controls and popular markets to alleviate the suffering of its 10 million poor, but there are no guarantees these measures will stem the ravages of recession.

Maria Benitez is a mother of six whose husband finds short-term off-the-books work where he can. She struggles to put food on the table for her family.

For this housewife from the Benavides suburb of Buenos Aires, even buying the bare necessities is beyond her reach.

"You need a lot of money" just to shop in a supermarket, she said.

That's why she traveled to the nearby city of Tigre and queued for hours under the baking summer sun with a four-month-old baby in her arms to get a government card that will allow her to buy food.

When assuming the presidency two months ago, center-left Peronist Alberto Fernandez said "those with the least" would be his top priority.

Argentina has been in recession since the second half of 2018 with poverty reaching 35 percent of the population in the first quarter of 2019 and inflation now over 50 percent.

Fernandez reacted by freezing the price of fuel and certain public services, and controlling the price of various products while launching an application that allows users to locate the shops selling cheaper goods.

The government has also begun distributing 1.4 million electronic food cards worth up to 6,000 pesos ($90) a month to spend on food, which should benefit more than two million people, including pregnant women, families without formal employment and with children under six years of age.

It's an "emergency measure," Social Development Minister Daniel Arroyo told AFP. It will cost the government seven billion pesos a month and "will last all this year and certainly a lot longer."

