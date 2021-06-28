BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Argentine government called for national unity to overcome the pandemic, as it mourned more than 92,000 people who died from COVID-19 in the country.

"We are here to remember each of the people who were fatal victims of the pandemic.

Each of them had a name, a life," said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez during a ceremony held at the Kirchner Cultural Center of Buenos Aires.

"This is a ceremony of recollection and reflection," he said when attending the ceremony along with representative from various sectors of society, including essential workers and provincial governors.