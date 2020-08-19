UrduPoint.com
Argentine Lemons To Debut At China's Import Expo In Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Lemons from Argentina will be displayed at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai for the first time, according to Argentine Ambassador to China Luis Kreckler.

The fruit will be displayed at the expo, along with beef and wine from Argentina.

Both Argentina and China want to expand bilateral trade, said the ambassador, adding that he hopes people of the two countries could learn more about each other through products displayed at the expo.

The third CIIE is scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 this year. The event is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two editions.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

