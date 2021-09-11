UrduPoint.com

Argentine MotoGP Cancelled For Second Successive Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Alcañiz, Spain, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Argentine MotoGP will not be held for the second year running due to complications arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced on Saturday.

Its absence means the 2021 championship is reduced to 18 races.

A joint statement from motorcycling's governing body the FIM and promotors Dorna confirmed the grand prix at the Termas de Rio Honda circuit, for which no date had been fixed, was off due to "force majeure".

"The event was previously postponed, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, logistical restrictions and prior infrastructure damage have forced it to be cancelled," the statement explained.

Argentina was one of multiple races to be called off last year due to the pandemic but organisers said they were looking forwad to returning in 2022.

There remain six races of the campaign to go, with France's Honda rider Fabio Quartararo leading the riders' standings ahead of Sunday's Aragon MotoGP.

Then follows two visits to the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano sandwiched either side of the Grand Prix of the Americas, the Algarve grand prix with the season concluding in Valencia on November 14.

