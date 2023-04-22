UrduPoint.com

Argentine President Says He Will Not Seek Re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Argentine president says he will not seek re-election

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday he will not seek re-election later this year and will "concentrate all efforts on solving the problems of Argentines." In a video released on social media, Fernandez said he will work so that the candidates of the ruling Frente de Todos "guarantee that the right wing does not return (to power) to bring us its nightmare and darkness." Fernandez announced the decision nearly two months before the deadline for pre-candidate registration for the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary Elections on Aug.

13.

The primary elections will determine the eligible candidates for the general election scheduled for Oct. 22, when Argentines will vote for the president and vice president for the 2023-2027 period, as well as 130 deputies, 24 senators and 43 members of the Southern Common Market.

Fernandez also expressed his confidence in "overcoming" the situation and pledged to continue working for "growth and distribution."Fernandez, who was born in April 1959, came into office in late 2019 and will leave office in December this year.

